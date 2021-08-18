KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- After nearly two hours of emotional public testimony, an ordinance to extend a mask mandate in Kansas City, Missouri passed committee and will go to the full city council for a vote Thursday.
Most people in the crowd Wednesday night at a Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations Committee meeting oppose mask mandates. They gathered to protest around 4:30PM for the scheduled 6:00PM meeting.
The meeting ended with a quick, unanimous vote. Committee members and the mayor then left the room as some people in the crowd shouted. Several people in the crowd were frustrated that speakers who do not live in Kansas City were not able to speak during the public comment portion of the meeting. Committee members tried to speak but said they could not hear one another.
“Be quiet and let us say it. All right we will just leave if you are not going to listen to us,” Second District Councilwoman Teresa Loar said. “Okay we will just make a motion right now if you are not going to listen to us. We were going to look at the ordinance and maybe make some adjustments from what we heard this evening, but we won’t if you don’t let us talk.”
Members of the Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations committee then unanimously recommended that the ordinance be reported out of committee with a recommendation to advance and do pass.
One public speaker spoke in support of extending the mask mandate.
“I’m both old and immune compromised I applaud you Mayor Lucas and the health department and the city council for caring enough about the citizens of Kansas City,” the woman said to the committee.
Before public comment the Interim Director of Health in Kansas City gave a presentation in support of extending the mask mandate showing slides and data.
“For our hospitals and our ER’s, they are going on what’s called high volume at a level never seen before not even earlier in this pandemic,” Interim Director of Health Frank E Thompson said.
Both outside and inside the meeting held at the Kansas City Regional Police Academy opponents told city leaders they are against the proposed ordinance and do not plan to comply. They held signs and chanted near the front doors.
“To apply pressure.” Laura Sharp said. “To let city leaders know that what they are doing is unconstitutional.”
“There is a lot of death there is a lot of hurting but mandating masks is not part of the solution,” a woman who asked to be identified by her first name Audrey said.
“I think it’s about submission and I’m just not submitting,” James Pelis said during the protest. “For me, it boils down to freedom.”
Inside the meeting, city leaders asked the crowd several times to let speakers be heard.
“Have some decorum,” First District Councilman Kevin O'Neill said at one point during the meeting.
“Yes COVID is real but so are the burdens you are placing on the children,” a woman said. “Can I just conclude by saying at no time in history have people who coerced others into submission been the good guys.”
Many speakers took issue and questioned possible punishments listed in the ordinance including fines and the possibility of jail time.
“I had COVID. I was fighting for my life. I was in there (North Kansas City Hospital ICU) for 12 days,” Ruth Carter said. “My husband died December 11, 2020 from COVID but for you guys to take away our constitutional rights to make that choice if we want to wear a mask or we don’t is unfair. We are here to fight for our freedom. My husband would have wanted it.”
The full city council will discuss the ordinance to extend the mask mandate Thursday at 3:00PM.
If passed it would be extended until September 23, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. unless rescinded, extended, modified or amended.
After the meeting Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted, “Thank you to our public health officials and medical experts who continue to look out for our community’s safety. I am glad that the committee unanimously supported their recommendations and our ordinance in the best interest of Kansas City’s health.”
