KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Some bars and restaurants have not complied with the city's emergency order so far.
The order, which went into effect Friday, required bars to close at 10 p.m. and required patrons to wear a mask at all times, unless eating or drinking.
Regulated Industries, the city division responsible for overseeing compliance of the mandate, inspected more than 180 businesses on Friday and Saturday night.
They found more than 20 violations of mask orders, and fewer than 10 cases where bars did not close down at the curfew.
Jim Ready, who manages Regulated Industries, said he plans to meet with those owners to make the expectation to follow the mandate clear.
In some cases businesses could face fines.
"If you don't do these things the mayor's asking, I'll seek a revocation of your liquor license," Ready said. "You have to follow this thing until we get it under control."
Mayor Quinton Lucas said he intended the emergency order to prevent the spread of disease among late night crowds full of people potentially making poor decisions under the influence of alcohol.
"We'll certainly follow up with our bad actors," Lucas said, "just to be fair and make sure there's consistency. We don't enforce to be the bad guys. We're doing all we can to make people in Kansas City safe."
