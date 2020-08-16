KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- On Sunday, the Kansas City, Missouri Health Department tweeted a video that showed how quickly COVID-19 can spread and lead to deaths.
The video says: "Once COVID-19 enters your circle, it can spread quickly among family, friends, neighbors, and coworkers. Some will never show symptoms, but some will never recover."
THIS happened in Kansas City. #maskupkc #stopthespread #covid19 #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/jFQS1PkhyE— KCMO Health Dept (@KCMOHealthDept) August 16, 2020
The video then shows with icons and arrows how a Kansas City man noticed symptoms and then his wife did as well, two days later. Three days after that, she went to the hospital in an ambulance.
Then, six people who came in contact with her felt symptoms three to six days later.
One person who came in contact with those six developed symptoms 20 days later.
Ultimately, three people died. That appears to include the wife and two people who worked in the healthcare sector.
The video then says, "Don't be the one who lets the virus in."
They show in another case how a man who noticed symptoms went to a neighborhood gathering and four of his neighbors then developed symptoms.
"The virus is everywhere," the video said. "Live like it, so others don't die from it."
When they health department tweeted the video, they said, "THIS happened in Kansas City. #maskupkc #stopthespread #covid19 #Coronavirus"
