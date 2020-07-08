KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department is offering free coronavirus testing for restaurant employees during a three-day testing event.
According to a release, staff from the Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will be at the Homefield Sports Facility located at 5300 Bannister Road, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., July 13-15 to administer up to 2,000 COVID-19 tests.
The department said that appointments are required and restaurant employees who live in Missouri can secure an appointment by registering online or by calling 877-435-8411.
Any extra appointment times will be opened to others outside the restaurant industry.
“Restaurants are social places. The public comes in, and employees have no idea of their history or their exposure to COVID-19. Others work in close quarters with their co-workers. We wanted to offer this testing first to restaurant employees because of their potential exposure,” said Naser Jouhari, Environmental Health Services Division manager. “As restaurants reopen, we also ask staff to follow disease prevention guidelines so employees and patrons stay healthy and so restaurants can remain open.”
