File - Dr. Manjul Shukla transfers Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at a mobile vaccination clinic in Worcester, Mass.

 (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Missouri Health Department says they will only be offering vaccines by appointment through Jan. 7. 

The health department says that this is due to "staffing shortages." 

They ask that people call 311 or visit kcmo.gov/covid to schedule an appointment. 

The health department apologizes for the inconvenience.

