KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City Health Department announced Monday they closed five businesses that violated coronavirus rules over the holiday weekend.

Even though the Kansas City Health Department building was closed four days for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, the department’s disease investigators and enforcement officers worked through the holiday.

Over the weekend, the department said the coronavirus enforcement team visited 61 businesses to monitor compliance with Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas’ 11th Amended Order at Kansas City businesses. They checked crowd size, mask-wearing, social distancing and whether the bars and restaurants were closing by 10 p.m. as required. Their checks included establishments at the Plaza, Westport, 18th & Vine, Power & Light, and the Crossroads, along with bars and restaurants across the city.

As a result, the department said the enforcement team closed four businesses for violating the 10 p.m. closing time, as stipulated in the order. To reopen, the following businesses must submit a compliance plan to the health department.

An IHop located at 4149 Sterling Ave. Customers were still dining at 11:30 p.m.

Club 31 located at 927 E. 85th St. Customers were still inside at 10:30 p.m.

Taqueria Mexico #1 located at 910 SW Boulevard. Customers were still dining at 10 p.m.

Charritos Taqueria located at 3831 Independence Avenue. Customers were still dining at 10:30 p.m.



The fifth business closed was the Corner Bar & Grill located at 1601 E. 18th Street which the department investigated on Sunday due to a complaint about a large gathering.

“When the field supervisor noted multiple violations of the mask and social distancing rules, the owner initially refused to cease operation. The supervisor called for backup, including Kansas City Police. After an hour, the business was closed due to failure to comply with the mayor’s order and interference with the health department investigation. The owner must attend an informal hearing to review and discuss permit and order requirements before the business permit can be reinstated,” the department said.

Also over the holiday weekend, the health department said they received notification of 29 COVID-19 deaths in Kansas City hospitals. Four of those deaths were Kansas City, Missouri, residents and the health department is now working to pass along notifications to the counties and cities where the others lived.

“Our team also received notice of 850 new positive COVID-19 cases, although some of those will also be forwarded to their appropriate counties and cities,” the department said.

“Fortunately, a lot of folks were careful and celebrated Thanksgiving in a new, and yes, unusual way,” said Dr. Rex Archer, KCMO director of health. “We hope our predictions are wrong and we don’t see a tidal wave of new cases among those who ignored prevention measures.”

The Kansas City Health Department asks everyone who traveled or spent Thanksgiving unmasked and without social distancing, or with people outside their immediate household, to quarantine for at least 10 days, to monitor for symptoms.

You are asked to get tested if you have a known exposure to COVID-19 between five to seven days since the last contact. If you become symptomatic, don’t wait to be tested and isolate yourself until you get your results back, the department said.

On November 23rd, KCTV5 News reported that the KCMO Health Department inspected more than 180 businesses for masks, hours and compliance.

The health department’s testing sites have moved indoors and require an appointment for the remainder of winter. Those without an appointment will not be admitted. To schedule a COVID-19 test, you are asked to call 311 or 816-513-1313 select "3" and then "1."