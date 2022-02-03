KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The Kansas City council voted on Thursday to extend the city's mask mandate for K-12 schools.
The ordinance was approved 10-2.
The extension will last for school buildings in Kansas City until Feb. 17.
