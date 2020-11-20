KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Starting Friday night, bars and restaurants will have to close their doors earlier than normal.
It's part of a new set of restrictions from Mayor Quinton Lucas. Businesses that serve food and alcohol will have to operate at half capacity and close their doors at 10:00pm, though they can continue curbside service and takeout until 2:00am.
In Westport, the Friday night crowd had mixed feelings about the early closures. Normally Alex Virgo would unwind after work late at night. His shift usually lasts past 10. But he's also seen what some people do while under the influence.
"Some of these people, they get drunk and put their mouths on anything," Virgo said. "I get it. I support the decision to close at 10."
For Maria Galle, it seemed too early.
"That's just ridiculous to me," she said. "What's the difference between staying open until 10 and staying open until midnight."
Some business owners are frustrated by the new restrictions, too. George Clarke manages Charlie Hooper's in Brookside. He said about a quarter of his revenue comes late at night. He plans to keep his kitchen open for curbside service, which also includes to-go alcohol, after the bar closes its doors at the curfew.
“A lot of those of us that work until 8, 9, 10 o’clock at night, there are no good sit-down places to go," said Hooper's General Manager George Clarke. "We've prided ourselves on being one of those spots."
A full section of seating has been reserved for take-out boxes and bags, with separate tables for the various delivery services like Postmates and Uber Eats.
They streamlined their take-out operations during the first shutdown in March, so the only logistical change will be staffing hours.
“We’re a little bit more prepared than we were back in March," said Clarke.
But this is hardly a situation they want to get used to. Sure, the restrictions are less severe than they were in March, but back then they also had the federal Paycheck Protection Program to fall back on.
“Before you could see an end in sight," said Clarke. "With these restrictions we really don’t know what kind of help we’re going to get from lawmakers, from the city, from anybody.”
The owner of Lenexa's Saints Pub + Patio, Scott Anderson, shared a similar sentiment Friday with CNN's Brianna Keilar.
“I'm not opposed at all to restaurant restrictions. However, I am opposed to restricting business without some type of aid," said Anderson.
Johnson County’s early-closing orders took effect Monday. They must close the doors at midnight.
Clarke and Anderson both used the term "scapegoat" when referring to the new restrictions.
"We want to do everything we can to protect our customers, and we're trying to do that," said Anderson. "But the reality is we've been labelled as a super spreader. I don't necessarily agree with that."
"We've done a lot of things to keep things right for our customers," Clarke said. "Just because it's later at night doesn't mean you're more likely to get the virus."
When Lucas announced the new restrictions on Monday, he pointed to establishments where behavior had become irresponsible in the late hours.
"Particularly in the later hours, we've seen laxer enforcement from private actors of rules relating to social distancing, laxer enforcement of mask requirements, and those challenges have led us to believe that this is the best way, before people are inebriated at later hours, before they're crowding, to avoid certain bar and restaurant issues," Lucas said.
Anderson called for another round of aid but suggested it be more restrictive than the initial federal program.
"On the first go around I think it went to a whole lot of businesses that didn't need it," said Anderson, who suggestion a new aid program should require applicants to certify revenue loss. “If we're looking at the next four or five months living under these restrictions, I'm telling you, a lot of people, a lot of my friends in the restaurant business will not be here come March.”
Clarke said they’ve been getting a lot of business through apps like Postmates and Uber Eats. He's grateful for that but says if customers want to help further, consider ordering direct for curbside.
The third-party apps take a cut from the restaurant and they can't process to-go cocktails.
