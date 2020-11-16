KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Mayor Quinton Lucas Monday announced a series of new restrictions aimed at slowing down the spread of COVID-19 in Kansas City.
Starting on Friday, indoor gatherings will be limited to ten people. The mayor made a point of stressing that this includes weddings. Bars and restaurants will be limited to fifty percent capacity. They will have to close at 10 p.m. and people will not be allowed to stand around, they will have to be seated.
Masks must be worn in all indoor spaces with more than one person per room that includes gyms and fitness centers.
The mayor emphasized the city is relying on everyone to make this work.
There are a lot of us following the rules but there are a lot of people who are not. They are hosting parties, hanging out at bars and restaurants and they’re not big on wearing a mask.
That's why Mayor Lucas and our top health officials say we are in a crisis in Kansas City. The people who have the mindset of “you wear a mask if you want to...I’ll do what I want,” are spreading this virus and leaders say we must pull together as a city to get a grip on these numbers. That's why these restrictions are being put into place.
Health officials say 50% of the latest COVID-19 cases are people in their 20s and 30s. So if we can just scale it back a bit, stay in smaller groups, not stay out as late and wear a mask, it'll go a long way.
Mayor Lucas says they’re not trying to be killjoys, they just want to keep people safe.
“In this order there is no distinction between public or private types of venues... if you have a country club event ...if you have a members only event ...those are also prohibited under this order absent some further permissions ...So there is consistency broadly for everyone under this order so whether you are going to a very nice wedding or going to a concert anything under the sun ...it’s our View that all of those are situations where we can see the spread of COVID-19 ...and all of those are prohibited under this order," said Mayor Lucas.
If the new restrictions aren't followed, the city will re-group and come up with another plan that’ll be even more restrictive. So it’s really in everyone’s best interest to come together and join in the fight against COVID-19.
