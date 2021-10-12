KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools Board will require all eligible staff and onsite volunteers to either get vaccinated against COVID or agree to weekly testing.
The board voted on the decision Tuesday night.
This means that all staff will be asked to have their COVID immunization on record by Dec. 3.
"Staff who do not comply with the testing policy and do not have vaccination on file, will be subject to KCKPS Progressive Discipline Policy," a release from the district said.
All staff who show proof of vaccination will get five additional days of sick leave added to their annual contract.
"A maximum of 14 sick days will be covered if a staff member is out sick with COVID-19 from a work exposure," the release says.
The full release from the district can be read here.
