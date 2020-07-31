KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – The current superintendent of Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools is taking a job in Wilmington, North Carolina.
According to a release from the school district on the East Coast, Dr. Charles Foust will become the superintendent of New Hanover County Schools starting Sept. 1 of this year.
“The members of the New Hanover County Board of Education unanimously and enthusiastically support Dr. Foust’s selection as our new superintendent,” said their Board Chair Lisa Estep. “We are certain that Dr. Foust’s energy, aggressive goal-setting, and experience with school turnaround will lead our high-achieving school system to even higher achievement. His demonstrated commitment to equity, communication, and transparency made his selection a strong choice for our schools and our community right now.”
Foust has been the superintendent for KCKPS since 2018.
KCKPS also released a statement on their website. It said, in part: “We are grateful and appreciative of Dr. Foust’s leadership during his time here with us. His commitment and dedication to our students and their families will be missed.”
“The Board of Education will continue to work with our staff as we plan the re-opening of our schools,” said the statement from the board president in KCK. “We will maintain our focus on providing a quality education for students. Change is never easy but as we move forward, we appreciate the dedication and hard work of the men and women of our staff.”
“I am confident that we will continue to provide a safe environment and the highest quality education as we work to identify an interim Superintendent and go through the process of hiring our next Superintendent,” the statement said.
“Thank you to the New Hanover County Board of Education in this new partnership,” said Foust. “What an honor to be entrusted as the next district leader of New Hanover County Schools. I sincerely believe all students have the ability to learn; our job is to create and offer a first-class education in a safe and inviting setting. My charge is to assist all employees in the development of our school district so that we move from a good district to a world-class educational facility. I’m thrilled to be at the helm at this critical moment for our school district, which I believe has the potential to be an exemplar of educational excellence and social impact.”
