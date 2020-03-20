KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- On Friday, the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department announced some rumors that have been circulating online about the National Guard imposing martial law.
The police department said:
"Hey folks - please read this. People are starting rumors and we aren't fond of the gossipy kind. Spreading rumors is dangerous because it confuses good people and causes undue panic.
Today, that rumor is that the National Guard will soon be deployed to impose Martial Law. To that we say, NOPE. This simply IS NOT true.
Members of the Kansas National Guard are busy planning the distribution of medical supplies recently received from the Strategic National Stockpile and other logistics for aiding in the campaign against COVID-19.
The Guard is working to relieve pressure on local communities in the same way they would after a tornado, floor or other natural disaster. That's great news! That could mean the transport of medical supplies from a clandestine location to hospitals all over the state, as well as the collection and delivery of test samples.
Folks - please, don't believe everything you hear."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.