KANSAS CITY, KS. (KCTV) --- After a 4-3 vote on Tuesday night, the Kansas City, KS., Board of Education is allowing athletes to begin working out on Sept. 14.
The district, the first on the Kansas side to postpone the fall high school sports season, said it will have a meeting on Friday to discuss more guidelines.
No actual games have been announced yet.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.