KANSAS CITY, KS. (KCTV) --- After a 4-3 vote on Tuesday night, the Kansas City, KS., Board of Education is allowing athletes to begin working out on Sept. 14.

The district, the first on the Kansas side to postpone the fall high school sports season, said it will have a meeting on Friday to discuss more guidelines.

No actual games have been announced yet.

