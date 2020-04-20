KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Authorities are reporting more coronavirus deaths linked to a KCK rehabilitation center.
On Monday, the Unified Government Public Health Department said that five additional deaths have occurred bringing the total number to 24 deaths.
The department also said that a total of 92 residents have tested positive, 24 staff members have tested positive and eight residents are in the hospital.
“In response to Riverbend and the other nursing home outbreaks across the country, we are forming a local Long-Term Care Facility Task Force. Additionally, we are working with area partners to draft new guidelines for long-term care facilities.”
