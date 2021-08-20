WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- KCK Public Schools began their new school year last week.
Since then, the district has had more than 80 students and staff test positive for COVID, and more than 200 other students and staff being forced to quarantine.
“You are in a lose lose situation, when you’ve done everything as a parent to do what you need to do but then you still get hit by a brick wall,” says KCK parent Jerald Daniels.
For Daniels, that brick wall was a phone call Thursday by Arrowhead Middle School in KCK, saying one of his sons who is vaccinated, had covid-19.
“My son asked me yesterday, 'Dad can we eat in the house with you all. What can I tell him I’m not just going to throw him to the curb, as a parent it’s upsetting,'” says Daniels.
Daniels has pulled his other kids out of school and the entire family is quarantining until their test results come back.
They aren’t the only family going through this situation.
KCKPS confirmed to KCTV5, that since school began last week, 82 students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19, leading to the quarantining of 220 other students and staff.
Numbers we informed Daniels about during our interview today.
“We haven’t gotten a letter, we haven’t been told anything, we haven’t been even acknowledged until I got the call to come to the school and the principal and the nurse talked to me yesterday and they said nothing about those numbers,” says Daniels.
He says the district and school hasn’t given him any curriculum for his kids while they are out.
“We knew this was coming, ya’ll forced us into this, ya’ll gave us no choices. You should have had a plan set for this,” says Daniels.
The district spokesperson reached back out to KCTV5 and told us they dropped the ball in giving this family the information they needed and should have had when the kids were taken out of school.
They’re apologizing to the family for the inconvenience.
The district says since our 4 p.m. story, they’ve given Daniels’ kids their homework, and the school principal sent a reminder notification to all parents about COVID protocols and mitigation procedures.
They also plan to talk with the principals throughout the district about the proper protocol for handling students forced to quarantine.
Beyond Daniels frustration at the district and the school, he’s even more upset with the low vaccination rates in the area.
It’s the reason he believes his child may have contracted the virus.
“The parents aren’t getting vaccinated the children aren’t going to be vaccinated so who’s giving the COVID-19 to the kids to take it to school to effect people like me, that has gotten vaccinated, that are putting masks on their children, it’s kind of sad,” says Daniels.
A concern that Kansas medical officials agree with.
“If this continues, we will see outbreaks in schools, kids will be in quarantine, schools may shut down without an option for virtual learning and children will die,” says Dena Hubbard the Legislative Chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics Kansas Chapter.
KCKPS says they are in the process of updating their website with an online dashboard that will provide COVID updates and information for the public, that is set to launch next week.
