KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – The Kansas City, Kansas, Municipal Court will be closed from December 1, 2020, to January 18, 2021, as the county is continuing ongoing efforts to increase public safety and reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
The temporary closure applies to all cases except for Domestic Violence and necessary trials. Hearings that are currently scheduled will be rescheduled for a date after January 18, 2021, a release explained.
“The decision to close the court to all cases except Domestic Violence and necessary trials was not made lightly,” said Municipal Court Administrator Dominic Geniuk. “This change allows for an immediate decrease of persons entering the building, making the spread of COVID-19 less likely for both the public and our staff remaining in City Hall.”
With the temporary closure, Court officials emphasize that many interactions with the Court can be conducted online.
Through the site, the public can:
- Download the myWyCo app, through which they can pay municipal court tickets, and set a court date and payment reminders.
- Request a video hearing
- Connect with Unified Government Digital Services
- Check Court dates or balances
- Request certified records
- Submit something to the court
- Request a continuance
- View Administrative Operations or Jail Orders
If you have questions about the Municipal Court’s temporary closing, visit their website, call 3-1-1, or email the Municipal Court at kckmunicourt@wycokck.org.
