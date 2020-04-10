KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Dr. Lee Norman is urging Kansans to keep up their social distancing as we enter Easter weekend.

"We cannot blink,” he said. “We have to keep pushing on this, especially in a weekend when people will gather a lot."

We know churches are allowed to gather in the state of Kansas, but many places of worship have told us they won't.

At a press conference on Friday, local leaders in KCK were trying to encourage people to stay home on Sunday.

The biggest message from local health officials and church leaders was that they want everyone to keep the faith during this most holy time of the year for Christians, but to stay safe while doing so.

It’s all in an attempt to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Already in KCK there have been positive COVID-19 cases linked to religious gatherings.

“We regret we didn’t take steps earlier to work with these communities,” said Dr. Allen Greiner, Wyandotte County Unified Government’s Chief Medical Officer. “But, as is very clear from the scientific evidence. we’re learning things everyday with COVID-19.”

Despite the Kansas Legislative Coordinating Council allowing churches and other places of worship to hold in-person services for Easter and Passover, KCK officials strongly advise otherwise.

“This is no time for spiritual radicalism,” said Reverend Desmond Lamb with the KCK Baptist Ministers Union. “It is the responsibility of each pastor and church to act responsibly and to lead by example.”

If churches choose to allow services, the Dr. Greiner recommends parking lot or “drive-in” Easter services.

“It’s almost like virtual interaction, because they’ll be in vehicles and probably will have some kind of technology utilized to broadcast the services,” he said.

In fact, some churches in the metro like Nexus Church in Lenexa are already doing that.

If churches in KCK do that, officials urge people to:

Arrive 15 minutes before the service

Keep members of the same household in one vehicle

Stay inside their cars

Only roll down the driver’s side window

Avoid distribution of communion or materials

“God’s word will still go out and reach the ears, the minds, and souls of those that God has called us to,” said Reverend Cynthia Smart with Mason Memorial Community Church.

The Kansas Supreme Court is set to hear arguments tomorrow at 9 a.m.