KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – KCK health officials announced Wednesday there are more COVID-19 cases and three more deaths at Riverbend Post-Acute rehabilitation.

According to the Unified Government Public Health Department, 92 residents and 24 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus.

They also said that nine residents are in the hospital and 15 total residents have passed away.

On Sunday, health officials said 90 residents and 20 workers tested positive for COVID-19. Five residents were hospitalized, and 12 people have died.