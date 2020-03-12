KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- UPDATE: On Friday, KCTV5 News learned that a total of five firefighters are now in self-isolation.
Previous coverage from Thursday night is below.
KCTV5 News has confirmed that at least one firefighter is in self-isolation tonight after transporting an individual who ultimately died of COVID-19.
KCKFD Assistant Fire Chief Bryan Hendin said that the firefighter was involved in transporting a Wyandotte County man to the hospital.
On Thursday, it was announced at a press conference that man had died from COVID-19. He was not tested for the virus until after he passed away.
The firefighter is now in self-isolation and is following CDC recommendations.
Hendin said that the firefighters are going to keep doing what they are doing as far as precautions go and continue wiping down ambulances.
No other information is available at this time.
