KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- On Friday, Kansas City, Kansas declared a state of emergency due to coronavirus.
"This is the next logical step in our strategy to combat the spread of COVID-19," Mayor David Alvey said.
“Declaring a State of Emergency will allow the leaders of the Unified Government to get the materials and resources we need to effectively control the spread of COVID-19 more easily,” he said. “The Department of Health of the Unified Government already has the authority to combat the virus, but today’s Declaration allows us to obtain needed resources more readily.
“We are still strongly recommending that our residents avoid large gatherings that bring people into close proximity,” he said. “In addition, I can’t emphasize enough how important it is for our residents to continue to follow the recommended safety procedures we’ve been communicating over the past several days.”
The those safety procedures include:
- Avoiding large gatherings
- Practicing social distancing
- Staying home if you’re sick
- Practicing good hygiene, including washing your hands frequently and avoiding touching your nose, eyes, or mouth with unwashed hands at all times
- Calling your healthcare provider if you feel ill and staying home until you receive additional instructions from their office
- Covering coughs with a tissue or your sleeve
“One example of social distancing is using online services to take care of tasks such as paying your bills or online banking,” said Terrie Garrison, the Interim Director of the Public Health Department serving Wyandotte County. “For example, the Unified Government offers residents a number of ways to conduct normal daily tasks with us, without having to come into City Hall. We encourage our residents to take advantage of these online services and remain at home.”
