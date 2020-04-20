KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) - People have been showing up to testing sites in Kansas City, Kansas, Monday because they think they might have COVID-19 and they just want to get a test to be sure. One local woman is warning all signs may not be the same.
“I can go to bed at 10 o’clock at night and sleep until noon the next day and I still feel tired,” coronavirus patient Kristin Clark said.
Clark is spending her birthday in the throes of COVID-19. Her test came back positive last week but she says she’d been feeling horrible with very non-COVID symptoms for days prior to being tested.
“Mine all started with violently vomiting,” Clark said.
Vomiting and no fever at all.
“I had taken my temperature with three different thermometers because I thought they were broken, and they kept coming up 98.6 and I’m like OK, if I have this, I have to have a temperature,” Clark said.
She chalked it up to possible food poisoning and only called her doctor once some suspicious symptoms developed. Clark started feeling pressure in her chest and developed a cough. She also lost her sense of taste and smell.
Her doctor sent her for a test and in less than 24 hours, she got the call.
“I have been around my kids and my granddaughters and I just felt instantly so guilty,” Clark said.
Clark says she’d been practicing social distancing as best as she could spending all her time at home and only venturing out for a trip to the grocery store or Walmart.
She does admit she never wore a mask in the stores and now wishes she would have. She says now she just wants to get the word out to anyone who will listen that you may not be that textbook case of COVID-19 but it doesn’t mean you don’t have it.
“People need to be aware that it affects people in different ways. It’s not always going to be the same with each person,” Clark said.
A testing site at 6th and Ann will be open Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. for any Wyandotte County resident who has had one or more of the classic symptoms of COVID-19 within the last 48 hours.
