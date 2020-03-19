KCK clinic begins drive-thru coronavirus testing

 Brett Hacker / KCTV5 News

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – A health clinic in Kansas City, Kansas, started operations of a drive-thru testing for COVID-19 Thursday.

Staff at the Sharon Lee Family Health Clinic at 340 Southwest Boulevard said they are performing the tests on patients who have be referred to the clinic by their physician.

People can also call 913-396-7070 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to answer a series of questions that staff can use to determine if someone needs to be tested.

The clinic also advises that patients must also either provide a negative test for the flu from their health care provider or take a rapid influenza test at the clinic, which costs $20. There is no cost for the COVID-19 testing.

The drive-thru testing is being implemented as a way to limit the expose to the medical staff working in the building. The service was operating from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, but staff said that window of time may change in future days.

Clinic staff said they were initially given 100 kits for testing but are working with the Wyandotte County Health Department and private suppliers to get more test kits.

