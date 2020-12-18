KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Health officials in Wyandotte County spent Friday afternoon completing a final walk through of a former Kmart building on State Avenue, which will serve as a vaccine site for Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine.

The Unified Government Public Health Department (UGPHD) announced Friday they are preparing for COVID-19 vaccines to arrive next week from Moderna.

The initial round of vaccines will go to folks working at the facility, EMS, and all staff who will administer the coronavirus vaccine on site.

Health officials will continue offering COVID-19 testing on one side of the building.

As part of this initial phase, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment notified the UGPHD they will receive approximately 800 Moderna vaccines next week, pending the emergency use authorization from the FDA.

Juliann Van Liew, Director of the Unified Government of Public Health Department, explained the work crews completed to turn the facility into a multi-use area.

“A tremendous amount has happened in the last 7 days. We went from having a big wide open building, to now having clear rows, signage of the direction that they’re going, a process, and workflow almost in place.”

Unlike Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine, which must be shipped and stored at ultra-cold temperatures, Moderna’s can be kept at standard freezer temperatures. Van Liew says they have freezers available on-site.

“[Freezers] are very carefully monitored hourly by our staff. There is an alarm, so that if it drops out of the [temperature] range for the Moderna vaccine we will be alerted immediately,” said Van Liew.

Unified Government Mayor/CEO David Alvey says he’s trying to open a sight further west and east of the county to complement the current central location of the site on State Avenue.

Moderna could begin distributing its vaccine across the United States as early as next week.

Alvey says he expects the first Moderna vaccines to be distributed next Tuesday, ahead of the Christmas holiday.

With hospitals beginning Pfizer’s vaccine distribution this week in Kansas and Missouri, KCTV5 asked area hospitals for a progress report:

HCA Midwest Health

More than 1,000 employees vaccinated

No reports of allergic reactions

Expects to receive second wave of vaccines early next week

Saint Luke’s Health System

Nearly 750 employees vaccinated Thursday and Friday

No reports of allergic reactions

The hospital system will distribute the Moderna vaccine, but officials are unsure when the first shipment will arrive

University of Kansas Health System

No reports of allergic reactions

Kansas Department of Health and Environment

No notifications of adverse effects to the vaccine in Kansas

With emergency use approval, distribution for Moderna’s vaccine begins next week to additional locations where ultra-cold storage is not required, unlike Pfizer’s vaccine.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has not responded to our request.