KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- According to a tweet from KCI, several of their hand sanitizer dispensers were ripped off their restroom walls.
KCI said what happened was "unfortunate."
"We can't replace them," they said in a tweet. "We're doing all we can for public health, despite this act."
The airport said they have "plenty of soap and paper towel dispensers intact" and that "there are other hand sanitizer dispensers"
There's no word on if KCI has idea about who ripped them off the walls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.