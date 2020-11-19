PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Today the CDC recommended against traveling for Thanksgiving.
They recommend limiting gatherings to the people in your household.
In spite of those recommendations, many families are proceeding with their plans for the holiday, and that may include air travel.
This year airports throughout the country, including KCI have taken a hit from the pandemic,
According to a AAA survey, 86% of Kansas residents say they are not traveling for Thanksgiving, with 47% saying it’s due to COVID-19, but the virus hasn’t stopped everyone.
Barry Levine is heading back to Orange County California after spending some time in Kansas City with family, to celebrate his granddaughter’s birthday.
Tagging along the trip back is the birthday girl, who will celebrate Thanksgiving with him out west.
“I am wearing a double mask, I’m wearing an N-95 underneath, I sanitize myself nonstop in the plane,” says Levine.
Meanwhile Jason Baskin, is traveling for a completely different reason.
“Flying out for the Chiefs and Raiders,” says Baskin.
Despite the Raiders not allowing fans in the stands for the big Sunday matchup because of the virus, Baskin still wants to show his loyalty.
“For the atmosphere and just to get away for a little bit,” says Baskin.
He plans to fly back to Kansas City, just in time for Thanksgiving with the family.
AAA is anticipating Thanksgiving air travel volume to be down by nearly half, compared to previous years.
Meanwhile KCI expects the days leading up to Thanksgiving and after, to be the busiest since mid-March for them.
Something that is no surprise to those early travelers.
“A lot of people want to get away a lot of people want to just visit family be around their friends and family things like that,” says Baskin.
My other daughter is going to be coming on Thanksgiving Day from New York City to us and right now the planes are full in fact all of our planes have been full,” says Levine.
