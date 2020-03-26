KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- On Thursday, the Kansas City Fire Department said that one of their firefighters has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the fire department, the firefighter has self-quarantined at home and has not required hospitalization.
On March 20, the firefighter contacted the appropriate designated representative and said that they felt ill. The firefighter was tested according to the department's testing protocols and was told on March 25 that the results were positive.
“The KCFD firefighter that tested positive of COVID–19 followed department protocols," said Chief Donna Maize. "Upon first feeling ill, the firefighter called in sick to work and notified the Designated Representative."
They will be holding a press conference online at 3 p.m. to provide additional information.
The fire department noted that they will continue their "fire protection, emergency medical services, emergency rescue and hazardous material response" for KC residents.
However, they do ask that residents serve them by doing the following:
- practicing social distancing and follow the guidelines in #StayHomeKC
- if you feel sick, stay home and contact your primary care physician for additional guidance
- if you call KCFD for ambulatory services, meet them outside your home if possible
As of 2 p.m. on Thursday, there are 502 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Missouri.
