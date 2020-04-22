KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Flags are at half-staff Wednesday to honor a man who served Kansas City for 22 years as an EMT. Billy Birmingham is the first known first-responder to die of the coronavirus. The KCFD helped his family say goodbye to him Wednesday afternoon.
69-year-old Billy Birmingham was one of ten firefighters to test positive for COVID-19.
The firefighter’s union says, “he did not lose his life, he gave his life serving the citizens of Kansas City, Missouri.”
He was honored with a procession from the Duane Harvey Funeral Home, past the Kansas City Fire Department EMS quarters and fire stations 35 and 29, all the way to Forest Hill Cemetery where he was laid to rest.
Fellow first responders lined the streets to salute their fallen brother.
On Tuesday, Birmingham was honored with a flyover by the aviation clubs BeechNutz and KC Flight.
Birmingham was an ordained minister and founded a church. He leaves behind a wife, six children, 14 grand-children and six great, great grand-children.
“We just want to thank Kansas City as a whole for loving on my dad. We want to thank Kansas City as a whole for all the good things,” Birmingham’s daughter Octavia Standley said.
“I loved my dad. I miss my dad” Birmingham’s son Billy Birmingham Jr said.
KCTV5 News was told that of the ten KCFD employees who tested positive for COVID-19, four have returned to work, and five are still quarantined.
