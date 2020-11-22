GENERIC: Kansas City Fire Department KCFD
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Another Kansas City Fire Department employee has died from the coronavirus.

The Greater Kansas City Fire Fighters said Scott Davidson died early Sunday morning from complications of COVID-19.

Davidson was a KCFD Communications Specialist / Paramedic.

On Saturday, KCFD Fire Captain Robert “Bobby” Rocha died after a battle with COVID-19.

