KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Another Kansas City Fire Department employee has died from the coronavirus.
The Greater Kansas City Fire Fighters said Scott Davidson died early Sunday morning from complications of COVID-19.
Davidson was a KCFD Communications Specialist / Paramedic.
On Saturday, KCFD Fire Captain Robert “Bobby” Rocha died after a battle with COVID-19.
