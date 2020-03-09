KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Business and government entities are making sure every surface of public space is cleaned and disinfected to combat the coronavirus. The Transportation Authority is also deep cleaning to keep its riders safe and healthy.

“I feel shocked. I thought it was only on airplanes. I didn’t know it got to the trains,” Amtrak rider Quiana Hawkins said.

Hawkins says she packed hand sanitizer for her trip to St. Louis, where Missouri’s first case of the coronavirus is. That case is a student traveling back hone from her study abroad trip.

The St. Louis student who landed in Chicago, took the train back to St. Louis, putting people along the way at risk.

“Now it’s got me skeptical,” Hawkins said.

Amtrak says it’s increasing the cleaning it does daily. KCTV5 News went to our local transportation authority to see what it’s doing to stop the spread of coronavirus in Kansas City.

“We want to be on time. We want to keep our schedules, but safety is our number one priority. So, we’re always going to do the things that keep the public safe,” KCATA Deputy CEO Jameson Auten said.

For all ride KC buses, that includes hand sanitizer on board each bus, announcements on proper hygiene and sanitation misters.

Machines can clean the entire fleet of 300 buses in less than eight hours, which it’s now doing at least once a day.

“There’s so many kinds of people that gets in the bus, and you get with them. You breathe in when they talk, so watch out,” Streetcar rider Hector Ruiz said.

A group of college kids visiting Kansas City say they didn’t have any hesitations getting on public transportation.

“I’m not very worried. I’m pretty young, healthy, so I’m not really concerned,” Streetcar rider Ben Krogman said.

The Streetcar crew is cleaning the cars by hand, not with misters like the Ride KC buses.

Riders say they’re using extra caution.