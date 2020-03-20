KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- On Friday, KCTV5 learned that a bus driver for the Kansas City Area Transit Authority is self-quarantining.
The KCATA said they do not know if the person had direct orders from their doctors to do so.
Before we asked the transit authority, riders didn’t know one of the city’s bus drivers is self-quarantining. Riders are still using buses throughout the city.
“I’m a praying man,” Manisl Marshan-Roberson said. “I pray. I’m not scared, but I’m careful”
Last week, we told you about the tools the KCATA is using to clean its buses, including a misting device. The city is cleaning the buses every night with the machines.
Now, it’s limiting the number of people on each bus to practice social distancing.
“If there isn’t a seat that you can sit at, then you have to get off the bus and wait for the next bus,” Rosey Forde said. “I don’t like that. What if it’s real, real cold like it is today.”
When one of our viewers sent in a photo showing a sign saying a bus needed to be “quarantined,” we talked to the KCATA.
“Any driver bringing in a bus that has any kind of extra concern, they will do more than just fog it,” explained KCATA Chief External Affairs Officer Cindy Baker. So why the sign? She said, “That was probably just an odd choice of words from somebody.”
Baker said the sign now says the buses need a deep cleaning.
We also asked the KCATA if one of its drivers was exposed to the novel coronavirus. Baker said there is one person who is quarantining themselves.
When we asked if the public should know this information, she said it’s a personal choice.
“I think that’s really up to them, don’t you think? That’s really into someone’s privacy,” she said.
If drivers are tested for COVID-19, Baker said they will take advisement from the health department on what information to release.
“We will work with the health professionals and if that’s something we should reveal to the public, we will,” Baker said.
“If one does test positive, let the public know,” said Marshan-Roberson, “that way we are aware.”
KCATA said its bus drivers are on the front lines every day, taking people where they need to go. That includes the hospital.’
It said there’s been some trouble finding enough masks and gloves to provide to drivers.
