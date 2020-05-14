KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Today, the Kansas City Zoo said they will be reopening to the public this Saturday after being closed for more than eight weeks. However, there will be some changes to keep everyone safe and healthy.
The changes are meant to keep both humans and animals safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
One of those changes is that they will have a limited number of people allowed on the premises, which means that people have to reserve an entry time on the zoo's website. The entry times are available in 15-minute increments.
There will also be social distancing measures, which means that some exhibits will be one-way and zookeeper chats are temporarily suspended.
They will also be closing the water fountains, but also making free water available. Food and beverages will be available, but they are implementing socially distanced seating and removing self-serve options.
“Things will look and feel a little different at the Zoo as we open back up, and we know we will have to continue to adjust things daily. Our primary concern, though, is the health and safety of our community,” said Randy Wisthoff, Executive Director and CEO. “We are so appreciative of the support that Kansas City has shown us while we’ve been closed, and we cannot wait to welcome everyone back to the Zoo.”
The full press release outlining the changes people can expect is available below.
