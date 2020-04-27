KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A Kansas City woman has been charged with attacking two people on Saturday with a vehicle, killing one man after running him over multiple times and injuring a woman.

32-year-old Sasha A. Waloke faces second degree murder, first degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to court records, Kansas City police responded to the area of 30th and York in Kansas City on a disturbance call on Saturday. Several witnesses pointed to a suspect, and Waloke was arrested at the scene.

A man, found in the road, was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman informed police she also had been struck by a vehicle.

Witnesses told police the defendant had been in a disturbance. She and others were observed beating the man later found in the street with a shovel. Then the defendant got into a Cadillac and ran into and over the victim, Larry A. Green.

One witness told police she hit him 21 times. Witnesses and the assault victim told police the defendant also attacked her with the vehicle, striking her.

Waloke is in custody on a $200,000 bond.