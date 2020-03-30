KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - As the country battles the war against COVID-19, a local veterans group wants to make sure heroes are getting the help they need.
Calls into the VA crisis hotline are spiking, but it’s not just veterans this group is looking out for.
The Battle Within is extending its free telecounseling service to the first responders and health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
Health care workers are literally at war with the virus and therefore will be going through a lot of the same emotions as veterans who have served our country.
Army Veteran Justin Hoover knows firsthand that battles fought overseas can continue inside soldiers when they come home. That’s why he started the Battle Within.
“We have a five-day retreat where we serve those that have traumatic injuries from their service, serving their nation or their communities. And with COVID-19, we really had to change things up. We had to postpone our March and April classes and the questions that we got from people are, well what do I do,” Hoover said.
The group has recruited licensed therapists from all over the metro to provide telecounseling to veterans, first responders, and health care workers.
“They really are heroes. Absolutely 100%,” Army veteran and psychotherapist Adam Magers said.
Magers is one of the clinicians offering telecounseling. He’s also a former Army medic. He knows what it’s like to be overwhelmed with more patients than there are resources and supplies to care for.
“If I can provide for people what I didn’t have in some of my worst moments, that would be something worth doing,” Magers said.
Magers and Hoover believe the medical community is going to accumulate a lot of trauma as intensive care units start to fill up.
“It’s going to feel a little bit like war. Because not only do you have all these people who are suffering and dying and it’s really unpleasant to be in that situation and to be so hopeless in a sense. But also to not have all the resources you need to be at risk yourself,” Magers said.
We’re all feeling a little isolated during this time of social distancing. It’s important not to isolate your emotions. Especially for those who are on the front lines battling the virus.
“You’ve got to take care of yourself if you want to be able to be there for all of the people in your life. So make sure you’re taking care of yourself,” Magers said.
“Getting that help sooner rather than later, it just makes such a big difference in your life. Really there’s no reason why you shouldn’t,” Hoover said.
