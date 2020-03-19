KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Starting on March 20, the KC Streetcar will operate with reduced hours and end service at 8 p.m. nightly in response to COVID-19.
The KC Streetcar will temporarily run from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. It will run 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
“This shift corresponds with recent changes in downtown activity levels and allows the KC Streetcar team additional time to clean all streetcar vehicles and stops as well as providing staff important time with their families,” the KC Streetcar Authority said.
“This schedule modification aligns our service levels appropriately while supporting Mayor Lucas’s Emergency Declaration related to the closure of restaurants, bars, and downtown activity centers,” said Tom Gerend, Executive Director for the KC Streetcar Authority. “We are encouraging all streetcar riders to limit trips to those that are necessary and respect the social distancing guidelines put forward by the CDC.”
KC Streetcar operations and services will be evaluated after two weeks to allow for any adjustments if needed.
