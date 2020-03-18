KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Many people are already calling ahead to ask if stores have supplies including thermometers which can save you time and a trip out of the house.
Retailers around the metro are placing signs near their front doors letting customers know everything that is currently out of stock. Wednesday, thermometers were on the list at a lot of stores.
KCTV5 News did find one no touch forehead thermometer at the Roeland Park CVS off Roe for $87.15 with tax. We saw the same model for sale on Amazon for $179.99.
A spokesperson for Amazon says they are working with attorney generals and continuously monitoring, blocking and removing hundreds of thousands of offers that violate Amazon policies.
“There is no place for price gouging on Amazon. We are disappointed that bad actors are attempting to artificially raise prices on basic need products during a global health crisis and, in line with our long-standing policy, have recently blocked or removed hundreds of thousands of offers. We continue to actively monitor our store and remove offers that violate our policies.”
The Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Lee Norman, said monitoring our temperatures is important.
“Virtually every coronavirus patient we’ve heard of has at some point along the way and usually early in the disease had a fever,” Norman said
“Yes, I do have a thermometer at home because I have two kids. I need to make sure I have one for them at any time necessary,” shopper Jessica Prichard said.
Customers who want one are searching.
“I’m going to try and get one. I’m going into Walmart now to see if there is one there,” shopper Terry Witherspoon said.
Wednesday afternoon, Witherspoon and other shoppers found Walmart’s off 40 Highway in Kansas City, and near 75th Street in Overland Park and in Roeland Park were out of thermometers.
The Walgreens in Independence off Noland Road was out of stock too Wednesday afternoon. KCTV5 News did find nine thermometers at the CVS in Independence ranging in price from $8.99 to $26.49.
Many grocery stores were also out of their supplies this evening. Retailers say high demand is causing temporary shortages.
KCTV5 News reached out to Walmart, Walgreens and CVS to see if they knew when more thermometers would be back in stock at their stores.
A spokesperson from Walgreens said due to high demand, they are limiting the purchase of thermometers, hand sanitizers, face masks and more to two per customer.
“We’re continuing to see greater demand for a number of products across our stores nationwide, which may cause temporary shortages.
Because of high demand, we’re limiting the purchase of disinfectant wipes and cleaners, face masks, hand sanitizers, hand soap, thermometers, gloves, over-the-counter pain and pediatric medicines, paper goods, and baby formula to two per product category, per customer. Vitamins, rubbing alcohol, hydrogen peroxide, and over-the-counter cough and cold treatment purchases are now limited to four per product category, per customer. We are restocking stores as quickly as possible and encourage customers to visit our website or call their local stores to confirm in-stock items. We have placed signage in our stores notifying customers and apologize for any inconvenience.”
