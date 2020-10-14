KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — The NCAA on Wednesday awarded Kansas City not one but three championship events at the T-Mobile Center.
Between 2023 and 2025, the T-Mobile Center will the host Men’s Basketball Regionals, the Men’s Wrestling Championships and the Women’s Volleyball Championship.
All of the events have been in Kansas City before but according to the Kansas City Sports Commission, this succession of events is a first.
“To have three Division I championships events of that caliber, of that kind of revenue and economic impact is kind of unheard of,” said Kathy Nelson, President and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission and Foundation. “To get three back to back to back. That hasn’t happened to us ever before.”
Of the three NCAA events, there’s little question basketball is what gets the most buzz. That’s coming in 2023.
But Nelson said the biggest moneymaker is the wrestling championships coming in 2024
“Wrestling would be the number one driver,” said Nelson. “Wrestling is a little over $14 million economic impact.”
Combined, Visit KC estimates the three Division I events will bring $35.6 million dollars in revenue.
“That represents all the teams, the media, the fans,” said Visit KC’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Services.
The figure includes tourism industry estimates for what will be spent on food and drink as well as hotels and transportation.
The selling points pushed in the bids include new hotels, the expansion of the streetcar line underway and the new single-terminal airport, which is scheduled to open in time for the latter of the two events.
“A lot of these things have not been in place or were not in place in these previous bids,” noted Hermiston.
New things aren’t the only selling points. A Chiefs Super Bowl victory and parade in 2020 combined with the fervor that swept the city in 2015 with the Royals World Series win shouldn’t be discounted.
”Because people start to know what Kansas City is and what we can do,” explained Nelson. “Those visuals - you can’t pay for that type of marketing for our city.”
Here are the details of the three events:
- Division I Men’s Basketball – Regionals will be hosted in partnership with the Big 12 Conference at T-Mobile Center, March 23-26, 2023.
- Division I Wrestling Championships will be hosted in partnership with the University of Missouri at T-Mobile Center, March 21-23, 2024.
- Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship will be hosted in partnership with the University of Kansas and UMKC at T-Mobile Center, Dec. 18-20, 2025.
The Spring of 2023 will be a busy time for Visit KC and the Sports Commission: four college basketball tournaments, all in March, followed just a few weeks later by the NFL Draft in April.
