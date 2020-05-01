KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – There's music in the air in Loose Park. It's not the Green Lady or the Phoenix, but it's a nice Friday evening atmosphere settling into Kansas City.

A little group of people have been coming to see sax player Dane Justice, become regular fixtures at his al fresco performances.

Justice usually plays at private events, but lately work has dried up, and it's hard to find a place to practice, too. So, he started coming to Loose Park to run through his set, then he started setting out an open case for tips.

He comes to the park for two reasons. One is that a few tips go a long way right now toward his student loans, rent and living expenses. The other is that he just enjoys having an audience.

“I just want to see less negatively, and I think that’s partially while I’m out here, too,” Justice told KCTV5 News. “I want to be some kind of, some kind of positive influence on at least this community.”

Justice says he'll take requests, as long as he's heard the tune before he can riff on it.