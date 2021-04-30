KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City officially lifted the capacity restriction on indoor dining and event spaces at 12:01 a.m. Friday.
Restaurants like the Classic Cookie and Café in Waldo can double their space for customers, adding 20 seats to their dining room.
“We’ve really had to pay attention to what’s changing this week, what’s changing this month, what can we do and what can’t we do,” said co-owner Bob Rosson. “We’ve had to stay on top of that.”
Co-owners Rosson and Ellen Klem bought the shop in October 2020 and reopened a month later. Klem said customers frequently ask why they got into the food service industry during a pandemic.
“Both of us were kind of in the mood for a change with our careers,” Klem said. “I just didn’t want this place to close. It’s a neighborhood staple.”
In addition to the loosening restrictions, warm weather allows Rosson and Klem to bring back a few outdoor tables.
They said being located in Waldo has proven to be an advantage to their growing business. Nearby shop and restaurant owners have all supported each other, and loyal customers continue to support local favorites.
“A lot of the regulars we had for long time were nervous about coming in because it’s a small place. As there’s an uptick in vaccinations, some of them are coming back,” Klem said. “We have some new faces from the neighborhood coming in and we try to cater our specials to them to draw them in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.