KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A well-known Kansas City restaurant and shopping destination is closing their doors permanently after, “lots of strategic thinking.”
The Webster House located at 16th and Wyandotte has decided to permanently close, they said on Monday.
"We just felt that after the request that restaurants and bars closed, we just could not sustain our present operation and not knowing we could truly open. There are just so many unknowns. It's a great culture and so many people that work there," founder Shirley Bush Helzberg said.
Helzberg said she fears that when restaurants can open again, people will be too afraid to go back out.
The restaurant employed around 50 people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.