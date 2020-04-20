KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Heart attacks and strokes, it’s not just the coronavirus that’s killing people, and local doctors say they are seeing more people waiting too long to go the ER for things like that, because of fear involving coronavirus. They say it’s leading to deaths that could have been prevented.
An interventional cardiologist at Overland Park Regional is desperately trying to send a message after a man was rushed to the ER there. He had chest pains at home again and again but didn’t seek help until it was too late.
“He didn’t want to overtax the system and he had cardiac arrest at home. He was resuscitated by our wonderful EMT people. But his heart was destroyed by this huge heart attack he had,” Overland Park Regional Medical Center Cardiologist Dr. George Pierson said.
He says doctors and surgeons did what they could but two days later, the man died at Overland Park Regional. Dr. Pierson says had the man come in earlier, at the first sign of chest pains, he could have been saved.
Then there’s the stroke patient who also avoided the hospital when she had warning signs like numbness and tingling.
“She was paralyzed on one side of her body because she had a stroke. We easily could have helped her with that. But she did not come to the hospital because she was afraid,” Dr. Pierson said.
“If you’ve got a health concern, COVID doesn’t eliminate that,” University of Kansas Hospital Emergency Department Dr. David Lisbon said.
An ER doc with The KU Health System expressed similar concerns last week. Whether it’s a heart attack, stroke, appendix or gall bladder pain, all can be disastrous if people wait. He’s not sure if it’s fear of infection keeping people away or a polite effort to not overwhelm ERs right now.
“That’s all very much appreciated but I would not want any individual in our community who feels like they have an emergency not to come to the emergency department,” Dr. Lisbon said.
Doctors at both hospitals point out they’re not in a situation like New York. Their ERs haven’t all been converted to COVID ICUs. They have the ER and surgery staff to handle other conditions.
They also have set-ups to keep people with respiratory problems separate from those with other symptoms. An area at KU was an ambulance bay that they converted into a COVID screening area for anyone who comes in with respiratory symptoms. A completely separate entrance from the main emergency department. Overland Park Regional says it also has a system for separating patients.
“It just breaks my heart to think that someone is suffering at home and having a life-threatening event that may lead to permanent disability that we can easily take care of putting them at very little risk,” Dr. Pierson said.
