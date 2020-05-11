KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Young men from all over the metro came to play seven on seven games of two-hand touch football.

“They’ve been locked in the house. I’ve haven’t been outside. It’s my first time outside in two months. So my son asked me to come, I came,” parent Leisa Celestin said.

Celestin’s son played for Blue Valley North High School. She says he was invited to the scrimmages on social media that was organized by coaches from across the metro and not sanctioned by any school.

Kansas City Public Schools sent KCTV5 News a statement that reads in part, “this event was not planned, promoted, supported or facilitated by KCPS as a district or by any of our schools individually, including Central High School. We were not given any notification that it was going to occur.”

On Monday, we saw school district security keeping an eye on the facility. The field though is actually owned by Kansas City’s Parks and Recreation Department who also said they do not know who organized the event.

“They are planning to do it again sometime in the near future,” Celestin said.

Celestin says she does have concerns about the safety of the gatherings but will still allow her son to participate.

“Why are we making a big deal about it when the governor isn’t making a big deal about it? If he opens up the state, then he feels like it’s ok. I don’t, I think it’s too soon, but who are we apparently? What we think about it doesn’t matter,” Celestin said.

The school district says their security team has had to end a few unsanctioned gatherings on the field since the stay-at-home-order was implemented.

Come May 15, outdoors gatherings of 50 or less people will be allowed, but social distancing must still be in place, which was not the case on the field this weekend.