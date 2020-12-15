KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Due to concerns about COVID-19 being transmitted during the holidays, the Kansas City Public Library will be closing all their locations from Christmas Eve until Jan. 3.
The branches will close at their normal time on Wednesday, Dec. 23. They will reopen on Monday, Jan. 4.
The library notes this does not affect their digital branch, which offers e-books and such.
Access of the post office boxes (at the North-East and Blueford branches) and the library's free WiFi will still remain available.
“We know services at our physical locations will be missed,” says John Herron, the Library’s executive director. “But we feel strongly that this extended pause is best for our community as we work together to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. We encourage patrons to lean even more during this time on our digital offerings, which have been significantly expanded and upgraded over the past nine months.”
Those using the "Pop In / Pick Up" service are asked not to delay placing holds and picking up their books before the holidays.
“We look forward to reopening our locations on the 4th and safely resuming limited in-person services,” Herron says.
