KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The Kansas City Public Library announced Friday that it is closing its Ruiz and Sugar Creek locations, consolidating staff and services at larger locations due to the most recent coronavirus wave.
The changes at the two locations take effect on Monday, Nov. 16.
The library said no cases have "arisen" at any of the ten locations at the library, but staffing pressures "have increased across the system as frontline staffers follow quarantine guidelines upon exposure outside the Library."
The Trails West location will serve patrons of the Sugar Creek Library while the Central and Westport locations will serve those who go to the Ruiz location.
