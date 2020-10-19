KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - A woman named Nina does not want KCTV5 News to share her last name due to fears of a man she met at a QuikTrip located in the 1200 block of NW Barry Road at midnight Sunday.
“It was scary! You know. I thought he was going to take me away from my kids,” Nina said.
She says when she walked into the store to buy a bottled water, another customer immediately engaged her into a dispute he was having with the store clerk over face masks.
“He was kind of on a tangent about COVID and not being real, we must be democrats and just calling us sheep and names and things like that,” Nina said.
Nina says she told the man off and he left the store. She left shortly after to find the man sitting in his car yelling at her.
“And when I turned around, he was holding a gun out of the window with his finger on the trigger and he asked me if I was ready to die and says, ‘that’s right, I’ll effing kill you’,” Nina said.
Nina started praying and walked to her car where she’d left her cell phone.
“He pulled up behind me actually to block me in the parking spot and I held my phone out the window and said the police were on their way. I was actually on hold with the police, so they hadn’t answered yet. But I was hoping that would be enough to get him to leave me alone,” Nina said.
The man drove off and Nina followed him just long enough to take down his license plate number. She gave it to police when she filed her report.
QuikTrip says you can’t clearly see the incident on their outside video cameras, but you can see the argument happening inside the store. But police are investigating.
Nina is still shocked by what happened and hopes the man gets arrested.
“I guess I’m just concerned about the state of our country that people are comfortable with pulling guns based of difference of opinion,” Nina said.
Nina hopes the indoor surveillance and the license plate she was able to provide help police identify the suspect.
