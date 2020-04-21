KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson is honoring EMT Billy Birmingham, who died of the coronavirus, by ordering flags at government buildings in the metro and at fire houses across the state to fly at half-staff on Wednesday.
Pilot Scott Clark worked with EMT Billy Birmingham at the Kansas City Fire Department for 20 years.
“We haven’t been able to do a lot of things we normally do for our people that die in the line of duty. So the memorials area a little bit smaller and more spaced out. So, we’re going to just put one overhead for him,” Clark said.
They flew in formation over the Duane Harvey Funeral Home where Birmingham’s services will be held on Wednesday.
Family stood by and watched as colorful smoke from the planes filled the sky.
“It was just a beautiful tribute to a wonderful man. He was a great man. A great brother,” Billy’s brother Craig Birmingham said.
The group of pilots began their flight in Lawrence, flying over the hospitals and fire stations.
“We really just want to lift spirits. It’s something we enjoy doing and can do to give back in some way. And to say thank you to all the first responders who are working tirelessly,” lead pilot Glenn Bowers said.
It was an idea that started with only a couple pilots and transformed into nearly 20 planes all dedicating their time to say a special thanks that will be remembered by many.
“That was just awesome to see that and how he’s being honored in every single way,” family member Kendra Price said.
