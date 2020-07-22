KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - We have all been impacted by the coronavirus one way or another, but one business in the West Bottoms is looking to help get people back up on their feet with a flash of the camera.
Tyler Walker, the owner of KC Pro Headshots, is usually taking professional photos for paying customers.
“To get one headshot from me it’s $250,” Walker said.
But Wednesday, he’s offering the same quality work, with a 100% price reduction, for a slightly different customer base.
“Being a laid off restaurant professional who’s been at home since March 16th, I can’t tell you how wonderful it is to have this opportunity,” Kathleen Kennedy who is getting her headshot taken said.
Whether it’s furloughs, layoffs, limited hours, you name it, Walker is hoping his photos can help people impacted by COVID-19 with their next steps.
“I love being able to use my skills for good. I love being able to use it to help people get a leg up in life,” Walker said.
And for many this “leg up” and boost of confidence, comes at the right time as the Cares Act unemployment benefits are expiring starting this weekend, and the talks of another stimulus check is up in the air.
Now we have to think about what we are going to do and just kind of pinching your pennies and stretching that dollar,” resident Gina Martinez said.
“I feel very lucky to have what we have had so far but timing wise couldn’t be better,” Kennedy said.
A less than a second flash, and a 10-minute session, that might change someone’s future forever.
This free service was also offered on the Kansas side by a photographer in Olathe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.