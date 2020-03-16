KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Most school districts in the Kansas City metro are on Spring Break this week, but districts are now mulling over the possibility that breaks could continue for the week after, leaving parents, teachers and daycare centers anxious.
Daycare facilities around the area are already stretched to capacities this week with the addition of school-aged children out of class for the planned break, and workers are many daycares say they can’t take in anyone who isn’t already enrolled in their program.
That capacity issue is just one of the considerations that face local school officials and it serves as part of the reasoning why school districts have yet to make a decision whether to cancel next week.
Director Dr. Rex Archer with the Kansas City Health Department said Monday morning that the city wants to avoid having overcrowded childcare centers if kids are out of school.
On the other side of the state line, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has discussed guidelines for schools who do choose to re-open, such as no room should have more than 30 children, so schools could “implement social distancing within the classroom.” Kelly also noted that schools should develop “guidelines for larger groups like band or gym.”
Parents, teachers, and daycare providers told KCTV5 News that all have conflicting opinions on the topic of closing schools. On one hand, it’s better to be safe than sorry and it would help stop the spread of the virus, but on the other, it would be a huge burden on parents and communities left scrambling with children out of class.
Kody’s Learning and Development Childcare Center is taking extra precautions when it comes to cleaning and ensuring children are healthy.
Owner Rosetta Smith is nervously waiting on what Kansas City Public Schools decide to do following spring break, and she told most of the parents in the neighborhood she serves do not have the means to stay home and watch their children.
“They can’t work from home because they’re hourly workers, and I know they need the childcare,” Smith said. “But they need to work to pay their bills. So that’s the scary part about this.”
State regulations would make it difficult for any organization to open pop-up daycares, and Smith said she can’t afford take on new clients.
“I don’t have enough staff, and anybody can’t just walk in. They have to be fingerprinted, they have to do a background check,” she explained. “It’s just like if you came in and said, ‘Hey, I will volunteer,’ I still couldn’t let you work until I do all of this beforehand.”
Smith dismissed some of the concerns expressed by Archer Monday, like possible spikes in teen pregnancy and violence, but added that she wants officials to make decisions based on what will stop the virus from spreading, even if she knows that decision could be one with huge economic impacts on her and families all over the metro.
“We don’t have any answers, or solutions if you really think about it. There’s no solutions,” she said. “This is just catching everybody off guard. This virus.”
There are also concerns about just how enforceable those Kansas guidelines on distancing in the classroom are.
“I teach at a middle school. So it’s very... there’s no social distancing in a middle school,” grandparent and teacher Gigi Quinn told KCTV5 News.
Of course, officials on both sides of the state line say their guidelines are evolving constantly, so recommendations for school closures could change this week.
