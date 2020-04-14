KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Fellow fighters, EMT’s and family members of the EMT who lost his life due to the coronavirus are celebrating his legacy Tuesday.
Billy Birmingham’s wife, daughters and sons walked out to the Fire Fighter’s Memorial on 31st and Pennsylvania.
They shared warm hugs and also shared stories that bring back happy memories of their father.
“Our daddy gave his life in the line of duty and we are so proud of him. We are so proud of him. We are so proud of him. And I want everybody to know that you didn’t just have a man out there you had somebody who loved what he was doing,” Birmingham’s daughter Octavia Standley said.
Birmingham’s children also had a message for Kansas City. They want everyone to know that their father didn’t do his job for the paycheck, but for the love of his community.
Birmingham’s family says their fathers’ heart is the same shared by others in the health care field.
“You have to have a heart for people. And to all of those people I want to say thank you. For all the docs and nurses who took care of my dad. Thank you,” Standley said.
