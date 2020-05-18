JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) - Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is asking Jackson County for $55.5 million from their CARES Act funds to help KC with coronavirus expenses. Mayor Lucas presented his plan to the Jackson County Legislature on Monday.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, his legal counsel and Doctor Rex Archer of the Kansas City Health Department sat in front of the Jackson County Legislature to present a plan to fund coronavirus expenses.

Lucas asked the county for $55.5 million from the county’s CARES Act fund to cover spending for things like the health department, fire and police, sanitation and several other things.

From the health department’s stance, resources like contact tracing, need to be up and running as soon as possible.

“The real issue is we needed these folks three months ago already trained. We are so far behind on this outbreak that anything that delays the process is costing people’s lives and putting us at risk to go back on safe at home kinds of things and closing down some of the activities that are opening up.,” Dr. Rex Archer said.

The county says so far, they’ve received $122.6 million from the government and they’ve already started allocating funds. Their hang up, they thought the city would get their money from the state.

“The plan from the state of Missouri’s perspective was that Kansas City’s money would come from all of its counties and perhaps, and I’ll apologize for this even though I don’t run anything at the state, I think they probably had that same view about it, of course without talking to anybody from Jackson County, so that’s where we find ourselves in the position now,” Mayor Lucas said.

The state recommends they act as the middleman in handing the cares money over to Kansas City. In exchange for that, the state will pay it back and not come after the county for any misspending.

But the county still has questions on how to make the city’s request happen.

“Once again, how does that happen? We’ve got another matter before us that are along the same lines and we’re trying to come up with ideas of what to do, but we need direction and specifics on what we are going to do and I don’t use these terms lightly because this is the devil in the details,” Ronald E. Finley, 2nd District, said.

KCTV5 News spoke with Former Mayor Sly James who is on Jackson County’s CARES Act volunteer advisory group. He says the team will gather information about programs in need of funding and present their recommendations to the county executive who will then take them to the legislature.