KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A local nurse has just left friends and family behind to dive headfirst into the epicenter of the coronavirus crisis in New York City.
On Friday, KCTV5’s Betsy Webster spoke with her just after her first day of work about her experience there.
Aneisha Ford said goodbye to her fiancé and fur-babies on Monday. Then she trekked through an eerily empty LaGuardia and unpacked in a Times Square hotel, putting up photos from back home.
Webster caught up with her after her first 12-hour day in direct patient care.
“It’s a mess,” Ford said. “It’s just an absolute mess. It was me and one other nurse and we had 25 patients.”
She’s been placed at Coler Hospital on Roosevelt Island. The hospital was closed two years ago and became a long-term nursing facility. Then it suddenly became a hospital again once the pandemic happened.
Today, Ford worked in the nursing home where she said four residents share a single room. All of them sick and few of them have been tested.
“They’re in there by themselves and we’re the only people that they interact with all day and we are so stretched that that makes it hard, too,” she said. “But I don’t know. I made it a point today to talk to everyone and get a little smile out of some of them.”
She and the other nurses hired by a medical temp agency are shuttled to and from work together daily.
“It’s basically like living in a dorm again,” she said.
Ford’s not a grizzled veteran nurse. She graduated less than two years ago from Park University, where she was also a star athlete and Academic All American.
Yesterday, she got a video birthday greeting from her now-former St. Luke’s coworkers and a gift of groceries from her new co-workers. She’s celebrating age 24 by trying to help where the help is needed most.
She has 18 days left in her 21-day commitment with not a single day off, but she said this is much better than watching the virus in New York from afar.
“I think it’s definitely really sad, what’s going on, but being in their situation I have a better outlook on it when I’m there because I know I can make a difference,” she explained.
She doesn’t know what she’s going to do when she returns besides quarantine and then evaluate her next step in life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.